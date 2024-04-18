Star Trek Never Explains Its Most Overused Trope

Star Trek gave us some great storylines featuring these characters, but it’s notable that the AI powering each hologram seems to break all the rules of the franchise. The more you wonder how these programs even achieved sentience in the first place, the more questions you’re going to have about how all of this works. Of course, this is the perfect time to remind myself of that wonderful mantra from Mystery Science Theater 3000: “If you’re wondering how he eats and breathes, and other science facts, then repeat to yourself, ‘It’s just a show, I should really just relax.”

In other words, I won’t lose much sleep if Star Trek goes another few decades without explaining this overused AI hologram trope. But for a franchise that prides itself on continuity and scientific accuracy, it’s amazing that we don’t know anything else about the origin and implications of these holographic miracles.