Captain Janeway Is A Murderer And That’s A Good Thing

Why, then, do we think the Star Trek fans sticking up for Tuvix are wrong and Janeway is right? For one thing, the captain was effectively solving a rather brutal math problem by trading the life of one accidental alien for the lives of two valuable crew members. And we do mean valuable: Tuvix boasts about having all of the knowledge and abilities of both Neelix and Tuvok, but since he can’t be in two places at once, it’s better for a ship like Voyager (which desperately needs as many crew as possible to help get everyone home) to have two experts rather than one.