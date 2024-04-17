The Most Influential Crime Thriller Of All Time Gets Long-Awaited Upgrade

Le Samourai received extensive critical acclaim for its stylish direction and mixing of French neo-noir style with American gangster films. Alain Delon’s performance as Costello was also widely praised. The film was also massively influential, with many directors, musicians, and other creatives drawing inspiration from the work.

Some examples of films that Le Samourai has influenced include Walter Hill’s The Driver, John Woo’s The Killer, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive, and most recently, David Fincher’s The Killer. Madonna even paid homage to Alain Delon’s character with her song “Beautiful Killer.” Watching the film, it’s easy to see how Delon’s stylish, lone-wolf assassin character has influenced pop culture since its release.