Stephen King Is A Sci-Fi Icon

The king of horror has written over 200 short stories, and The Jaunt stands out with its sci-fi elements.

It is a futuristic tale of a utopia where teleportation is a daily and instant activity. Humans have used the technology known as Jaunting to colonize the Solar System. However, behind it lurks a horror story showing how a sci-fi setting teleports us into madness.

Moreover, Stephen King dived into true sci-fi horror with the novel The Tommyknockers, inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s short story The Colour Out of Space. A buried spaceship unearthed by people of a small town releases invisible gas that grants people telepathy powers and a limited form of genius. From this point on, The Tommyknockers becomes a chilling horror film that blends classic sci-fi concepts.