The Color Purple Is Key To Finding Alien Life

By Jeffrey Rapaport |

We’ve come a long way as a species since deeming our planet the center of the solar system, as we did in the 1500s. Indeed, NASA has confirmed the existence of more than 5,000 exoplanets in the vastness of the cosmos.

That said, our “pale blue dot,” as Karl Sagan coined it, remains unique, if only for its playing host to life. But scientists suggest that, as we expand our search for life well beyond the solar system, a fascinating and uniquely colored purple bacteria—a photosynthetic microbe able to flourish under alien suns—may be the thing to focus on.