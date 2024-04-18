The Sitcom Trope That Makes No Sense But Every Show Does It

From this point forward, we never see Claire or Austin in any significant capacity again, so who cares if their feelings get hurt over some critical commentary when their hosts rudely leave their own home to get away from them anyway?

What’s more, it would have been funnier if Claire and Austin overheard the conversation from where they were sitting because it would have led to a more awkward conversation in a later scene.

I’m willing to forgive How I Met Your Mother because it at least attempts to poke fun at the concept of sound segregation in sitcoms.