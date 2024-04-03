Kelsey Grammer Teases Fan-Favorite Character Return For Frasier Season 2
Now that we know that Kelsey Grammer and the rest of the gang from Paramount+’s Frasier reboot will be coming back for Season 2, we’re looking for any clues as to what lies ahead. The first season was filled with some exciting cameos and the actor behind the titular psychiatrist and radio personality is hoping to keep that energy going in Season 2 as Grammer shared his hope that Brian Cox would reprise his role as Harry Moon.
Harry Moon
Most recently spotted in HBO’s mega-series, Succession, Brian Cox appeared in the original production as Harry Moon, the father of Jane Leeves’ Daphne Moon during the show’s ninth season. Over a two-episode story arc, Niles (David Hyde Pierce) invites Daphne’s separated parents, Harry and Gertrude (Millicent Martin) to a reunion without telling each of the parties that the other one will be in attendance. As with most things in the Kelsey Grammer-led series, hijinks ensue and the fallout made for a memorable Frasier story.
David Crane
While both Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce chose not to reprise their roles alongside Kelsey Grammer in the Frasier reboot, audiences do have a chance to catch up with the couple’s son, Anders Keith’s David Crane. Prior to the Paramount+ project, the last time we saw David was in the original show’s finale when he was just a baby, so it’s been enjoyable to catch up with the young man he’s become.
Grandfather And Grandson Paint The Town
According to Kelsey Grammer, he’d love to host Brian Cox on Frasier for a reprisal of his role to bring a little extra Moon energy into the storyline. Cox’s Moon is a hard-drinking, loud-mouthed character, and Grammer said he wanted Harry Moon to take his grandson “on a bender.” According to Grammer, the idea has already been introduced to Cox during a run-in between the two actors at the Emmy Award celebrations earlier this year.
Other Familiar Faces On The Way Back?
Should Brian Cox take Kelsey Grammer up on his offer to reprise his role on Frasier, he would be the latest familiar face to do so. During the show’s big comeback season, Bebe Neuwirth stepped back into her role as Lilith Sternin, Frasier’s ex-wife and the mother of Jack Cutmore-Scott’s Freddy Crane, and Peri Gilpin wowed audiences with her highly-anticipated reprisal as Frasier’s bestie, Roz Doyle. As for Season 2, Grammer and the rest of the production team are hoping to pull in stars like Shelly Long, who appeared with the actor on the show that started it all – Cheers.
The Frasier Reboot
In Paramount+’s Kelsey Grammer-led reboot, Frasier Crane has left his life in Seattle behind following the death of his beloved father, Martin Crane (John Mahoney). Packing everything up, he ships off across the country, back to where his screen journey started–in Boston. It’s here that he picks up a gig as a psychology lecturer at Harvard and attempts to reconnect with his son, Freddy, who couldn’t be farther in personality from his father.
As of right now, neither Kelsey Grammer nor any of the other folks involved with Season 2 of Frasier have announced when the series will be returning to Paramount+.
Source: Entertainment Weekly