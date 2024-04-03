Kelsey Grammer Teases Fan-Favorite Character Return For Frasier Season 2

In Paramount+’s Kelsey Grammer-led reboot, Frasier Crane has left his life in Seattle behind following the death of his beloved father, Martin Crane (John Mahoney). Packing everything up, he ships off across the country, back to where his screen journey started–in Boston. It’s here that he picks up a gig as a psychology lecturer at Harvard and attempts to reconnect with his son, Freddy, who couldn’t be farther in personality from his father.

As of right now, neither Kelsey Grammer nor any of the other folks involved with Season 2 of Frasier have announced when the series will be returning to Paramount+.

Source: Entertainment Weekly