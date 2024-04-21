X-Men ’97 Can’t Happen Without Anime

According to the series creators, plenty of things have been taken from the original show, which is quite evident if you look at the character designs. However, the show isn’t only raw action; it also brings a surprising amount of emotion and maturity that was the hallmark of the ’80s and ’90s anime movies and series storytelling styles. This made the show more appealing to broader audiences, not just the established fandom, and all of that can be attributed to anime, which has grown in popularity over the past two decades.