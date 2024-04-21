Transformers One Needs To Do One Thing The 1986 Movie Did Right To Win Back Fans

What kind of stakes am I talking about, exactly? If you’ve somehow not seen the original Transformers movie, it’s one that played for keeps by killing a heap of fan-favorite characters, including Optimus Prime.

Other characters were transformed (notably, Megatron becomes Galvatron), and we see our Autobot protagonists band together in order to fight Unicron, an ancient evil who threatens to devour Cybertron and, if left unchecked, the rest of the cosmos.