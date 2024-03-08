Chris Hemsworth Drops Awesome Mad Max Furiosa Motorcycle

For now, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the only live-action film Chris Hemsworth has scheduled for a 2024 release, but we’ll also get to hear Hemsworth voice none other than Optimus Prime in the animated film Transformers One. Hemsworth has some big shoes to fill taking over the role from Peter Cullen, but, like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, this film is also a prequel of sorts. Transformers One will take place on the Transformers home planet of Cybertron and depict the friendship and eventual fallout between Optimus Prime and Megatron.