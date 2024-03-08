Chris Hemsworth Drops Awesome Mad Max Furiosa Motorcycle
The upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is one of the most highly-anticipated action films of the year. While a trailer is reportedly on the way soon, Chris Hemsworth has made the wait easier by giving us a good look at his character, Dementus. As you would expect from the franchise, Dementus has a chromed-out ride that looks like it’s perfect for a warlord in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.
Get To The Chopper
Chris Hemsworth’s warlord Dementus is set to play a big villainous role in the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as he takes the future Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) from the Green Place of Many Mothers. Eventually, Dementus and his biker horde come across Immortan Joe’s Citadel, leading Furiosa to be caught in the middle of a feud between the two warlords. The film is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road as Anya Taylor-Joy inherits the role of a younger Furiosa from Charlize Theron.
Dementus
Chris Hemsworth’s behind-the-scenes look will give fans plenty of details to dissect as we await the trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Along with his massive bike, we also see that Dementus has a teddy bear strapped to his vest. Of course, he also has some massive goggles to protect his eyes as he shreds through the wasteland.
Time Skips
One interesting thing about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga that sets it apart from Fury Road is how many years the movie covers. While Fury Road takes place over the course of a few days, George Miller revealed that this movie will take place over the span of 15 years. This means we’ll likely be seeing plenty of changes for Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa throughout the movie.
Action Star Away From The MCU
Chris Hemsworth’s role as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will certainly continue to cement his status as a bankable action star. The Thor actor only starred in one movie last year, Extraction 2, but it certainly made an impression as an even more high-octane outing than the first Extraction film. He also reprised his role as Thor in the animated Marvel anthology series What If…?
The Next Optimus
For now, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the only live-action film Chris Hemsworth has scheduled for a 2024 release, but we’ll also get to hear Hemsworth voice none other than Optimus Prime in the animated film Transformers One. Hemsworth has some big shoes to fill taking over the role from Peter Cullen, but, like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, this film is also a prequel of sorts. Transformers One will take place on the Transformers home planet of Cybertron and depict the friendship and eventual fallout between Optimus Prime and Megatron.
A Big Summer For Hemsworth
Joining Chris Hemsworth for Transformers One are Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and Keegan-Michael Key. Josh Cooley directs that film and will be hitting theaters on September 13. We’ll get to see Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga quite a bit sooner, as that film will be hitting the big screen on May 24.