The Office Reboot Casts Two Stars For Ensemble Cast
The prospective spin-off of The Office, which is reportedly not a reboot, has landed on two new stars to be part of the ensemble. According to Deadline, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are on the cast list. Details about the characters are under wraps, and Universal Television only commented that the project remains in the development stage.
The Spinoff
The Office spin-off was first revealed in January, as creator Greg Daniels reportedly opened up a development room to create a potential new series. The project won’t be a reboot, as it will take place in a different office and follow new characters, though it will remain in the same universe as the loveable characters from Dunder Mifflin. It seems likely that the mockumentary format will be used again, as Daniels indicated that the show may follow a crew making a documentary about a different subject from the flagship series.
The New Cast
Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore seem like perfect additions to a reboot of The Office franchise. Gleeson is best known for his roles in projects like Ex Machina, the recent Star Wars trilogy, and About Time. Meanwhile, Impacciatore has shown off her comedic (and dramatic) chops in the second season of The White Lotus, for which she earned an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy nod. Impacciatore’s next project will be G20 with Viola Davis and The Hand of Dante with Oscar Isaac and Gal Gadot.
Gleeson And The Old Office Cast
Meanwhile, Domhnall Gleeson recently starred with Steve Carell, original star of the American version of The Office, in the FX series The Patient. He’ll also be starring in Fountain of Youth with John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert in the flagship American series. Maybe they’ll be able to give him some tips about making faces at the camera.
Big Shoes To Fill
It remains to be seen if The Office reboot, or spin-off, can live up to the popularity of the wildly successful American series. If it follows the trend of the series becoming bigger than its predecessor, then it would be a massively successful project indeed. The American version of The Office followed the UK version, and while both have their fanbases, it’s undeniable that the American version has become much more well-known in the pop culture landscape.
The Office US
The American version of The Office first aired on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons and 201 episodes before ending in 2013. While the show always had good ratings as it was airing on TV, it arguably had an even bigger second life in the streaming era. As one of the most bingeable shows of all time, the series became the most streamed show in 2020 with billions of minutes viewed.
Due to The Office’s massive cultural impact, almost any time would be a good time for a reboot. The show continues to be hugely popular and is considered one of the best comedy TV shows of all time, so it seems inevitable that any sort of spin-off would get a good amount of attention. There’s no word on when we can expect this spin-off to come to fruition, but we’ll keep you updated as it continues to develop.
Source: Deadline