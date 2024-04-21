The Office Reboot Casts Two Stars For Ensemble Cast

The American version of The Office first aired on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons and 201 episodes before ending in 2013. While the show always had good ratings as it was airing on TV, it arguably had an even bigger second life in the streaming era. As one of the most bingeable shows of all time, the series became the most streamed show in 2020 with billions of minutes viewed.

Due to The Office’s massive cultural impact, almost any time would be a good time for a reboot. The show continues to be hugely popular and is considered one of the best comedy TV shows of all time, so it seems inevitable that any sort of spin-off would get a good amount of attention. There’s no word on when we can expect this spin-off to come to fruition, but we’ll keep you updated as it continues to develop.

Source: Deadline