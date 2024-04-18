The Only Way To Reboot Star Wars

Going from Rogue One to A New Hope, for instance, can be a bit jarring. The Battle of Scarif is a dynamic military skirmish that benefits from modern special effects and filmmaking techniques that weren’t available in 1977. The Death Star trench run from the end of A New Hope pales in comparison.

That doesn’t mean the climax of the original Star Wars isn’t still one of the most exhilarating sequences ever committed to film, but when viewed objectively without nostalgia, it doesn’t come close to most of the space battles in the newer films. Redoing Star Wars: A New Hope as an anime would allow Disney to present a sleeker, more exciting conflict without getting called out by angry fans for re-shooting such an iconic climax. Remaking the original films as animated movies would allow Disney to have it’s cake and eat it too.