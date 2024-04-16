The Stephen King Novel Never Adapted To The Screen Is A Twisted Take On A Disney Classic

Barton is revealed to be grieving the loss of his son Charlie, who died from brain cancer several years before the novel begins. The way Stephen King can elicit sympathy for Roadwork‘s main character is different from the devices that Disney used for Carl in Up, but the thought of either character’s plight is enough to ruin my day.

The Stephen King novel takes a much darker turn than the Disney film. Roadwork sees Barton separate from his wife. She is angry at him for refusing the city’s offers and failing to find them a new place to live.