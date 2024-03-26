The Anime Perfect For Fans Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Is Impossible To Watch Today

All of these Blood+ details should sound familiar to Buffy fans: just as Buffy Summers was “the chosen one,” a special Slayer best equipped to “stand against the vampires,” Saya Otonoashi is the one person in all the world who can fight the Chiropteran, bat-like creatures that are functionally just ugly vampires. Of course, Buffy’s ability to fight the vampires mostly came from her enhanced speed, strength, agility, and the occasional prophetic dream.

Saya’s abilities are more straightforward: she has the ability to crystallize the blood in these monsters’ bodies, and with the help of her trusty katana, she is ridding the world of evil one creature at a time.