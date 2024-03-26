James Cameron Reveals Avatar: The Way Of Water Greatest Mistake

Originally, James Cameron said that for Avatar: The Way of Water to earn even a little profit, the movie needed to make $2 billion. This would have meant that, to make money on the movie, This James Cameron Avatar sequel would have had to catch up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made just over $2 billion at the box office.

Later, he corrected himself: “I was a bit inaccurate with that. It probably has to be the tenth highest-grossing film in history to recoup the investment.”