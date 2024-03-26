Physicists Become Ghostbusters After Capturing 4D Invisible Structure In Particle Accelerator

Over at the famed European Organization for Nuclear Research (AKA CERN) in Switzerland, scientists were attempting high-fives all over the place when they observed a pretty wild phenomenon involving the way particles behave outside of our traditional understanding of space and time and into what is effectively a fourth spatial dimension.

Until now, the overwhelming majority of scientists, researchers, theoreticians, and other incredibly bright people have worked under the assumption that there are three spatial dimensions and one other dimension: time. What many call a “4D ghost” (because it sounds awesome) is an added dimension picked up in the particle accelerator experiment and seems to be connected at a higher level. However, no one knows precisely what those implications could be.