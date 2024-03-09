The Sopranos Episode That Mirrors Tragic Real Life Of James Gandolfini

In “The Strong, Silent Type” Tony Soprano and his associates attempt an intervention with Tony’s nephew Christopher, who has been abusing drugs and has become increasingly dangerous to himself and others as a result. Failing to accept criticism from a room full of murderers and gangsters, Chris begins to mouth off to everyone in the room, even hurling slurs at his own mother.

The Sopranos intervention ends with a brawl. Later, in the hospital, Tony tells Christopher, “If it were anybody else–Anybody. They would have had their f–ing intervention right through the back of their head.”