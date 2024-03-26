The Sci-Fi Crime Suspense Thriller on Netflix is the Best Superhero Secret Gem You Can Find

Perhaps it is because Sleight has very few recognizable stars. Sure, we have Stacey Dash from Clueless and Mo’ Money. Dule Hill, from The West Wing and Psych, makes an appearance.

But for the most part, the actors are as hidden as the film itself. Still, it should have been a breakout film that lent credence to the lead star, Jacob Latimore, at the very least.

Is Sleight low-budget? Yes. The entire budget was only $250,000. To put things into perspective, Logan, the swan song of Wolverine, had a budget of $97 million. However, Sleight grossed $4 million around the world at box offices while Logan brought in a little over $600 million. The return on Sleight, then, is much higher.