Netflix Tom Hanks Dark Comedy Is Unhinged Fun, One Of His Most Underrated Roles

By Brian Myers |

With a list of films that include Forrest Gump, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Philadelphia, it’s easy to understand how some of Tom Hanks’ film roles have been tossed aside. While not generating material that is considered Oscar-worthy, his 1989 dark comedy The ‘Burbs is a film that has certainly been overshadowed by the actor’s other great entries during that era and is one that many cinefiles have long forgotten.

Thankfully the film is available to stream on Netflix, giving it another opportunity to grow a new generation of fans to add to its already impressive cult following.