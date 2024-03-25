The Exorcist Hides A Real Murderer In Plain Sight

During the police investigation, one of Verrill’s friends, Arthur Bell, received a call from a stranger, who was later found to be The Exorcist murderer.

During this phone call, the murderer explained that he had gone back with Verrill to his apartment and had fun, but he needed money for alcohol. To get the money, he killed Verrill and robbed him before leaving. The confession rang true to the police, as it was full of details that they hadn’t released to the public.

Police couldn’t figure out who he was immediately, but later Bell received another call from a man who called himself Mitch. Mitch said that The Exorcist’s murderer was Paul Bateson, whom he had met while recovering at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Apparently, Bateson had called Mitch earlier and confessed to the crime.

Bateson was arrested by police and charged with second-degree murder, which he confirmed with a handwritten confession he gave to the police. Though his lawyers tried to throw out the confession, saying he wasn’t read his rights and he was drunk, it didn’t work. In the end, The Exorcist murderer was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.