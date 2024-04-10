The Ring Was Only Possible Thanks To The Scariest Japanese Horror Film Of All Time

When I first watched the movie—it felt less like a movie and more like a delightful nightmare or a potent drug (or perhaps a nightmare dreamt on drugs). It’s an astonishing and utterly singular work of art.

But what makes the film so extraordinarily provocative and compelling? And why has a contemporary director, a veritable heir to Kurosawa, Ari Aster—beloved for his films like Hereditary and Midsommar—stated that the movie could be the best ever made?

Because Cure is a stirring and unnerving exploration of identity, memory, and the susceptibility of the human mind to suggestion, to the same extent The Ring is a journey into fears of mass media, the abuse of children, and urban legend.