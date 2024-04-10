The Only Reboot JJ Abrams Should Ever Direct Again

So, what would a JJ Abrams Alias reboot look like? Well, we can’t be sure, but we do know that Jennifer Garner has stated multiple times that she would gladly jump on board with Abrams if the director decided to take on this project. Obviously, we’d also love to see the return of Michael Vaughn, played by Michael Vartan.

The fifth season of the show wrapped up quite nicely, giving JJ Abrams a beautiful opportunity to jump into an Alias reboot two decades later.

The characters, Sydney and Michael, were semi-retired, playing the happy homemakers, with two children, one of whom is the daughter, now a young child showing a clear capacity for genius, like her mother.

Their other child is a son, Jack, named after Sydney’s now-deceased daughter.