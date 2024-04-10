The Only Reboot JJ Abrams Should Ever Direct Again
While JJ Abrams is well known for many of his projects, it is worth noting that a healthy handful of those projects are reboots. From Star Wars to Star Trek, we get that Abrams likes building on strong visions that have come before him. Still, the only visit to the past we’d like to see JJ Abrams make again is to an Alias reboot.
JJ Abrams Early Career
JJ Abrams’ career began simply for all intents and purposes. He wrote the film Regarding Henry in 1991, with Harrison Ford starring as Henry, a man who loses his memory and has to find his way back to his family in more ways than one.
He created and wrote for the television series Felicity in 1998, about a young girl, played by Keri Russell, finding her way through college.
Alias Was The Breakthrough
But it wasn’t until 2001 that the director began to really make a name for himself as a science fiction writer and director with the Alias series. And it was so good that we’ve been clamoring for a JJ Abrams Alias reboot ever since.
In the show, Jennifer Garner plays Sydney Bristow, a young girl recruited into a super secret branch of the CIA right out of college. As a happy coincidence, her father, Jack Bristow, played by Ron Rifkin, also works for the agency as a top director.
The Story In Alias
Only she quickly finds out that the agency she’s working for is not involved with the CIA. In fact, this agency, SD-6, is a criminal organization and enemy of the United States.
Rather than going with the flow or leaving SD-6 entirely, Sydney approaches the actual CIA with an idea for double agency.
Of course, they take her up on her offer, and the five-season series explores all the duplicity required for Sydney to maintain multiple identities, all in an effort to take down SD-6 or whatever version the crime organization takes on each season.
JJ Abrams Alias Reboot?
So, what would a JJ Abrams Alias reboot look like? Well, we can’t be sure, but we do know that Jennifer Garner has stated multiple times that she would gladly jump on board with Abrams if the director decided to take on this project. Obviously, we’d also love to see the return of Michael Vaughn, played by Michael Vartan.
The fifth season of the show wrapped up quite nicely, giving JJ Abrams a beautiful opportunity to jump into an Alias reboot two decades later.
The characters, Sydney and Michael, were semi-retired, playing the happy homemakers, with two children, one of whom is the daughter, now a young child showing a clear capacity for genius, like her mother.
Their other child is a son, Jack, named after Sydney’s now-deceased daughter.
Jennifer Garner Can Do Action
While Jennifer Garner has played her share of happy mother roles in recent years (we’re looking at you, Yes Day), she has also shown a clear flair for the dramatic and a renewed interest in playing action figures.
The Last Thing He Told Me, The Adam Project, and Peppermint are all great examples. She’s still here, and she’s still willing to kick serious butt.
So Many Story Options
So, we could leap forward to Sydney as a director in the CIA, perhaps leading her own daughter through the agency.
Perhaps she and Michael need to rekindle a tired relationship. Maybe the son goes missing! The possibilities are truly endless for a JJ Abrams Alias reboot, and from what we’ve seen of both the actress and the director, it needs to happen. Soon.