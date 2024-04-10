The Mark Hamill Kick-Ass Superhero You’ve Never Heard Of

Luther is far from a hero and declines to get involved until one of the kidnappers pulls a gun. Fearing the object of his obsession is about to be shot, Luther steps in and scuffles with the gun-toting criminal. The thug is accidentally shot and killed during the struggle, causing Drake to flee.

A freelance crime photographer in the area takes a shadowy picture of Luther Drake’s back as he retreats. A scrap of Luther’s coat with a pearl-like button is found at the scene of the crime, and soon, the media dubs the mysterious man in the picture The Black Pearl.

A Howard Stern-type media personality builds up the idea of The Black Pearl in the public’s mind until the vigilante is suddenly the only thing anyone is talking about.