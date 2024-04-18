Superman Casts The Strangest Actor For Pa Kent And Now We’re Intrigued
The Warner Bros/ DC Studios revamp of Superman has added another actor to the official cast, and this one is a bit of a surprise. Pruitt Taylor Vince, known for his roles in horror/thriller movies like Identity, Angel Heart, and Constantine, has been cast as Jonathan Kent, aka Pa Kent, the adoptive father of Superman.
You Know The Face, Now Know The Name
A Kansas farmer with a strong moral compass is a bit off-beat from the characters Pruitt Taylor Vince typically plays. Having won an Emmy Award for his role as a serial killer in Murder One in 1997, it’s hard to see him as a kind-hearted father. But we’re into it and can’t wait to see what kind of twist Taylor Vince brings to the new Superman movie.
The Latest Jonathan Kent
Many notable actors have played Pa Kent over the years, including Kevin Costner, who played the adoptive father in 2013’s Man of Steel. Glenn Ford played Jonathan Kent in 1978’s Superman, starring Christopher Reeve and directed by Richard Donner. While he’s got some big shoes to fill, we can’t wait to see how Pruitt Taylor Vince decides to portray the beloved character under James Gunn’s direction.
Joining A Stacked Cast
Pruitt Taylor Vince joins a nearly full cast in the upcoming Superman movie. David Corenswet (The Politician, Pearl) is cast to play the titular character, while Nicholas Hoult will portray his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor. Rachel Brosnahan joins as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet Editor Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.
Pruitt Taylor Vince is a part of a total revamp in DC movies, beginning with Superman. In April 2022, Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia merged, forming Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), led by David Zaslav. They aimed to restructure DC Entertainment, seeking a leader akin to Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
James Gunn Has Our Attention
James Gunn was first hired to create a standalone Superman film, but he was soon made the co-CEO of DC Studios (along with Peter Safran), and the old DCEU was quickly thrown in the bucket. It was later announced that Superman: Legacy (now renamed to just Superman) would be the start of a brand new DC universe. With Corenswet brought in to play Clark Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince cast to be his dad, and the rather unknown actress Neva Howell playing his ma, Martha, we can’t wait to see how this movie turns out and how it will be different from those that came before.
Nearly 4 Decades In Hollywood
Before getting cast in Superman, Pruitt Taylor Vince had led a 38-year career, making his film debut in Jim Jarmusch’s Down by Law in 1986. He gained recognition in supporting roles, including Mississippi Burning, JFK, and Nobody’s Fool. In 1995, he starred in Heavy with Liv Tyler and The Legend of 1900 in 1998.
Production for Superman is well underway, with a shooting schedule set to begin on July 11 in Georgia. Pruitt Taylor Vince can be seen as Pa Kent in theaters in 2025.