Pruitt Taylor Vince joins a nearly full cast in the upcoming Superman movie. David Corenswet (The Politician, Pearl) is cast to play the titular character, while Nicholas Hoult will portray his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor. Rachel Brosnahan joins as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet Editor Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Pruitt Taylor Vince is a part of a total revamp in DC movies, beginning with Superman. In April 2022, Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia merged, forming Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), led by David Zaslav. They aimed to restructure DC Entertainment, seeking a leader akin to Marvel’s Kevin Feige.