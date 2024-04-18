The Vin Diesel Forgotten Action Comedy On Disney+

Of course, critics weren’t very kind to Vin Diesel’s The Pacifier, with most of the reviews being pretty negative. It did fine at the box office, though, pulling in $198 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $56 million. As of 2015, Diesel even said there’s a sequel in the works.

That said, there hasn’t been any news about the sequel since then, and it’s hard to see why Disney would even make it in the first place. It’s definitely not a film that demands a sequel, and one has to wonder if anyone even cares enough to see one come to fruition. Sure, the middling family action comedy will likely always be a part of the Hollywood release strategy, but almost no one cares about a sequel to the 2005 film The Pacifier in 2024.