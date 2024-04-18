The Vin Diesel Forgotten Action Comedy On Disney+
Vin Diesel usually plays the tough guy action star in almost all of his movies, but the guy can be pretty funny sometimes, too. His forgotten family action comedy, The Pacifier, tried to combine Diesel’s action star chops with comedy to some degree of success. If you want to see Diesel in family comedy mode, you can stream this one on Disney+ now.
Vin Diesel Is The Pacifier
The Pacifier dropped in 2005 and was directed by Adam Shankman from a script by Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant. Starring Vin Diesel, the action comedy follows Navy SEAL Shane Wolfe (Diesel), who fails to protect a scientist from an assassination. This leads to him trying to redeem himself by taking the assignment to protect the late scientist’s five kids, pushing his skills and patience to the limits.
Rare Hollywood Footage Of Vin Diesel Losing A Fight
Along with Vin Diesel, The Pacifier stars Tate Donovan, Brittany Snow, Max Thieriot, Morgan York, Faith Ford, and Chris Potter. As for what you can expect from the movie, you likely aren’t going to be shocked by what’s in store. If you’re familiar with Disney’s live-action, family-friendly action comedy genre, then this film is pretty much going to tick all those usual boxes.
Perfect For Family Movie Night
You’ll get some ok-ish action, a gruff Vin Diesel losing his patience with kids, some heartwarming moments, and some goofy comedy. It doesn’t break the mold by any means, and you likely aren’t going to walk away thinking The Pacifier is one of your favorite films. It’s a good watch if you want a family movie night that doesn’t require a lot of attention from anyone watching.
Talks Of A Sequel
Of course, critics weren’t very kind to Vin Diesel’s The Pacifier, with most of the reviews being pretty negative. It did fine at the box office, though, pulling in $198 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $56 million. As of 2015, Diesel even said there’s a sequel in the works.
That said, there hasn’t been any news about the sequel since then, and it’s hard to see why Disney would even make it in the first place. It’s definitely not a film that demands a sequel, and one has to wonder if anyone even cares enough to see one come to fruition. Sure, the middling family action comedy will likely always be a part of the Hollywood release strategy, but almost no one cares about a sequel to the 2005 film The Pacifier in 2024.
Vin Diesel’s Keeping Busy
In any case, Vin Diesel is likely far too busy at the moment to consider a possible box office bomb like a sequel to The Pacifier. In fact, Diesel has had a pretty good track record over the last couple of years. Most recently, he became part of the wave of actually good video game adaptations with the Paramount+ show Ark: The Animated Series.
Available On Disney+
Of course, Vin Diesel also has the upcoming release of Fast X: Part 2 in 2025, which will likely be just as star-studded and filled with silly car action as previous entries of the franchise. Fast X was a massive success at the box office, so there’s no reason to think the upcoming eleventh film will be any different. In the meantime, you can check out The Pacifier on Disney+ if you’re so inclined.