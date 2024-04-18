Transformers One Takes Franchise Back To Classic Status, See The Trailer Fans Are Loving

By Britta DeVore |

The time has finally come, as Paramount Pictures just dropped the trailer for its upcoming animated production, Transformers One. Not only is seeing all the dazzling artistry exciting, but viewers will also get to hear Chris Hemsworth perfect an American accent as the Marvel star plays Optimus Prime when he was simply known as Orion Pax. Joining Hemsworth to introduce the first look is Brian Tyree Henry, who voices D-16, aka Megatron, in this origin story film.

The trailer for Transformers One is overflowing with action as we meet Optimus Prime and Megatron back in their not-so-glamorous early days as waste management workers. Their relationship in the teaser is far from anything we’ve seen in other big-screen tellings, as the pair start as friends before becoming archenemies down the line.

Transformers One is set to crash into cinemas on September 20.

Also given the spotlight are the voices of Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, and Laurence Fishburne, who play the roles of Elita-1, B-127 aka Bumblebee, Sentinel Prime, and Alpha Trion, respectively.

Driven by intrigue, suspicion, and probably a little bit of insanity, the Transformers One trailer sees Orion Pax and D-16 eager to learn more about what lies beyond the world they know, specifically above them on the surface. When the pair, joined by Elita-1 and B-127, finally make it to the top, they’re introduced to an entirely new world filled with unimaginable beauty as well as some life-threatening surprises.

After being given the power to transform, the quartet will need to rely on one another to learn how to use their new skills and stay true to themselves.

For those eager for the next chapter in the Transformers franchise, the Transformers One trailer teases an exciting journey ahead, filled with twists, turns, and plenty of comedic hijinks thanks to Bumblebee. The movie was under the direction of Josh Cooley who made his feature-length debut with Toy Story 4 and served as the writer for Inside Out. Both projects garnered heaps of critical acclaim, with the former even taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Like the 2018 movie, Bumblebee, Transformers One is a prequel, setting up the events that audiences have seen play out throughout the fan-favorite, long-spanning film series. After Michael Bay stood at the helm for five movies based on the Hasbro toys, the franchise did a refresh, reintroducing audiences to the tale of the shape-shifting robots with the aforementioned Bumblebee.

Last year, the next live-action film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released just in time for summer blockbuster season, with Transformers One set to crash into cinemas on September 20.

Although box office numbers have ebbed and flowed during the Transformers’ run as a franchise, Bumblebee and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts could be considered financial successes. Both titles more than cleared their production budgets and raked in audiences during their theatrical screenings.

With Transformers One taking a fun, animated, and unique approach to the story, mixed with an impressive vocal cast, all signs point to another hit for the studio. Check out the first trailer for yourself and form your own opinion now.