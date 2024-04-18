Evil Dead Rise Has No Idea How Technology Works

In other words, unless the priest had access to all of those things on the fly and was also accompanied by an audio engineer who just so happened to be hiding with him, I find it hard to believe that this would be the most practical approach to warn the masses about the demons who are already running amok.

Even if the priest in Evil Dead Rise had access to all of the equipment, which I’m arguing that he didn’t, he would then have to somehow get to another facility to package, seal, and bury the records without getting killed.