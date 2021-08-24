Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Brings Back Some Shocking Villains

By Charlene Badasie | 10 seconds ago

Sony Pictures finally released the long-awaited Spider-Man trailer for No Way Home during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon on Monday. And it does not disappoint. For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero.

In the Spider-Man trailer, when he asks for help from Doctor Strange, Peter’s anxiety surrounding the ramifications of a memory-erasing spell tamper with the stability of space and time. After the multiverse is blown wide open, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing the young hero to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Marvel is usually very secretive about their movies, but the Spider-Man trailer has taken things to a whole new level. Tucked away in the breathtaking imagery, the footage sets up the return of some iconic villains from the previous movies.

The most obvious is the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, one of the great on-screen supervillains of all time. But is his ominous “Hello, Peter” directed at Tom Holland’s web-slinger? Or is he addressing another Peter entirely… perhaps the one played by Tobey Maguire?

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is also back in this Spider-Man trailer. His infamous cackle can be heard during a scene that focused on one of his dangerous pumpkin bombs rolling into the street. The villain’s weapon of choice was prominently featured in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

In this Spider-Man trailer, there’s also a shot of a very distinct lightning bolt blowing up police cars, confirming the return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as the titular web-slinger. And in a blink-and-miss-it moment, another shot appeared to show a creature that looks like Flint Marko/Sandman, who was portrayed by Thomas Hayden Church in Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

Supervillains aside, the story in this Spider-Man trailer essentially examines how Peter Parker’s life and reputation are turned upside down following his identity being exposed at the hands of Mysterio. Interestingly, this is something that’s already happened in the comic book lore – sort of.

In 2007 Marvel released One More Day, a four-part comic book crossover storyline, connecting the three main Spider-Man series published at the time. In this version, Peter’s attempt to restore his secret identity culminates in him making a deal with Mephisto.

Written by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, the story arc concludes the fallout of Spider-Man’s actions during the 2007 Civil War crossover. One More Day starts in The Amazing Spider-Man #544, continues in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #24 and The Sensational Spider-Man (vol. 2) #41, and concludes in The Amazing Spider-Man #545.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland’s third outing as the famed web-slinger. Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Not in this Spider-Man trailer, but reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films are Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson, Parker’s classmate and rival, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Parker’s classmate and Leeds’ ex-girlfriend, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, Midtown School of Science and Technology’s gym teacher.

In addition to the array of supervillains in this Spider-Man trailer, theories also suggest that Doctor Strange is the conduit to bringing Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man into Tom Holland’s universe by way of the multiverse. Previous reports state that these characters will appear during the final scene to help defeat all the Spider-Men’s combined foes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021. A fourth Spider-Man film is in development.