Kevin Feige Worried About Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Response

By Jason Collins | 7 seconds ago

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home can definitely be called one of the most anticipated films of the past year, or maybe even two, and it’s hard to remember another movie that had so many rumors and speculations surrounding it, then what appears to be Hollands final outing as the web-slinger. Some of these rumors include the appearance of the villains from the previous Spider-Man films of the past decade and even past versions of Peter Parker.

Most of these rumors stem from the opening of the Multiverse in the MCU; bringing other versions of Spider-Man is now possible more than ever. Something similar was already explored, at least to an extent, in 2018’s animation film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And considering that the villains of the upcoming movies were the antagonists to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective iterations of the web-slinger, their inclusion is also highly rumored and speculated but notofficially confirmed. According to The Direct, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, cautioned fans about building high expectations regarding the upcoming film.

In his interview with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige discussed fan expectations surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, focusing primarily on rumors and speculations regarding the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. He has stated that the rumors should be differentiated from expectations and discussed the dangers of disappointment when certain expectations don’t come true.

“Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get”, said Feige in his interview with Empire Magazine.

Both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire echoed these statements, with Garfield remaining adamant that he’s not in the film. However, the number of fans expecting to see him and Maguire alongside Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man film is increasing by the day, especially with the introduction of the Multiverse in the MCU and the appearance of past antagonists, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Fox’s Electro, and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. Even Tom Hardy’s Venom and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made it to the fandom’s list.

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will begin right where the previous film ended, with Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, exposing Spider-Man’s real identity and framing him for his death. Unfortunately, Beck’s actions resulted in Spider-Man becoming the public enemy number one, which caused a myriad of other problems for the hero. As seen in the film’s official trailer, Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast a dangerous spell in an attempt to rectify the situation, which instead opens Earth to multiversal threats. But will Tom Holland’s Peter Parker face those threats alone? Or will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Men come to his aid? It remains to be seen. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release on December 17, and fans are advised to heed Feige’s words, just in case things don’t turn out as expected.