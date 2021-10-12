Fortnite Released A Walking Dead Skin

By Jason Collins | 21 seconds ago

It would seem that zombies are finally coming to the Battle Royale island, eating their way through everything and everyone while spreading their infection across the realm of Fortnite. However, after a series of leaks, Fortnite finally introduced a cure for the zombie infestation – The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes. Okay, the zombies aren’t really coming to Fortnite, but that won’t leave Grimes without a thing to do – he can still battle other opponents, like Eddy Brock’s Venom and Husk and Mist monsters.

According to Comic Book, Epic Games revealed this Rick Grimes skin on social media, announcing the character’s availability in the game’s Store. The skin itself is based on the Rick Grimes character seen in The Walking Dead television series, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln. New items accompanying the skin have also been released to give players and their in-game Grimes more flair, including a spiked club, a satellite, and a duffel bag back bling which Grimes usually carries with him in the television show. You can check out Epic Games’ social media announcement below:

He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife.



Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/Vhue31dKPh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2021

Grimes’ addition to the game isn’t the first time Fortnite has collaborated with the comic book-based The Walking Dead television show. Previously, the creative team behind the “King of Crossovers” Fortnite added two skins based on Danai Gurira’s Michonne and Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon from the television series. Epic Games brought back outfits for those characters to go along with the launch of Rick Grimes, granting The Walking Dead fans a chance to grab all these skins and items before they become unavailable once again.

Rick Grimes’s Fortnite skin is now available for purchase by himself for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the bundle, including the spiked club, duffel bag, and satellite, come at 1,900 V-Bucks. Obtaining the complete Walking Dead collection in-game, called Survivors in Arms, will set the franchise’s fans back 2,500 V-Bucks, but includes the entire Rick Grimes Bundle, along with Daryl, Michonne, and all their individual items that were previously released. The whole pack or bundle became available after AMC announced The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2’s premiere date, set for February 20, 2022. The show’s concluding episodes will become available on February 13 to those subscribed to AMC+.

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic, neo-western, horror-drama television series based on the comic book series of the same name, written by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The series features a large cast of survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to survive under near-constant danger of attacks from zombies. Andrew Lincoln played the lead character of Rick Grimes, who’s now visiting Fortnite, until his departure in the ninth season of the series. The Walking Dead has received overall positive reviews by the critics, and several award nominations, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Rick Grimes skin is a non-exclusive item, available across all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even mobile devices. Unfortunately, it’s highly improbable he’ll appear in the iOS version of the game, considering that AppStore perma-banned Fortnite.