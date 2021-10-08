The Walking Dead Reveals Final Season’s Premiere Date And New Trailer

By Michileen Martin | 9 seconds ago

Today AMC released a new trailer for The Walking Dead‘s final season — specifically Season 11B, the middle section of the series’ final supersized season — letting fans know when to expect the series to return. The final episode of Season 11A, For Blood, airs this Sunday and after that we can expect a new episode on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The trailer for The Walking Dead‘s final season is relatively short and opens with Daryl (Norman Reedus) sitting in front of a fire across from Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), saying, “Just thinking about choices. Do they even matter anymore?” We see men in padded armor infiltrating the Survivors and breaking into buildings, and we get our first good look at Laila Robbins as the Governor of the Commonwealth. A reunion between Daryl and Judith (Cailey Fleming) is teased, and almost certainly more drama between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). You can watch the trailer below.

As Deadline reports, The Walking Dead‘s final season will be split into three sections of eight episodes each, for a total of 24 episodes. We still don’t know exactly when Season 11C will premiere, other than it’s expected to come out some time in 2022.

Whenever the very last chapter of The Walking Dead‘s final season begins to unfold, at least one actor knows how he wants his character to leave the series. Jeffrey Dean Morgan said he wants Negan to either walk “off into the sunset” or to go down fighting. He added he didn’t really care about who he went down fighting either.

Morgan seems just as curious as all of us to see how the final season of The Walking Dead plays out. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Morgan pointed out that while Negan survives the end of the story in the comics, it’s doubtful we can necessarily trust the series will conclude the same way. He rightly points out that characters central to the source material’s conclusion — like Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Carl — are no longer are a part of the show. Just as it has for quite a while, the adaptation will have to go its own way and that means just about anyone, including Negan, could be taken out.

There has been talk that after The Walking Dead‘s final season, Morgan could get his own spin-off series. In spite of some of the horrible things the character has done, he’s certainly popular enough to sustain his own show. Morgan told TV Line he’d be up for it, but he doesn’t want to do a prequel. He said while he thinks there are some great stories waiting in Negan’s past — particularly how he originally brought the Saviors together — he’d rather see the character move forward.

While The Walking Dead‘s final season is here, the franchise itself is still going strong. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond‘s final season just began and Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, October 17. Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) are reportedly getting their own spin-off series and there are still the Andrew Lincoln led movies fans have been waiting for since word of them began surfacing.