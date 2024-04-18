Wednesday Season 2 Casts Quentin Tarantino Alum

The hit Netflix show reimagines Wednesday Addams, of The Addams Family as the protagonist of a genre-spanning teen drama. The first season centered around Wednesday unraveling the murder of a classmate at the supernatural private school Nevermore Academy. Wednesday season 2 will likely continue the first season’s mixture of comedy, horror, and mystery elements as it seeks to keep up the positive reaction to the first season.

Wednesday was one of the biggest shows of 2022, which is likely why Buscemi agreed to join. It is one of Netflix’s most-viewed series and received an audience score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also critically lauded, winning four Primetime Emmys with another two nominations and a pair of nominations for the Golden Globes.