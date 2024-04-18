Wednesday Season 2 Casts Quentin Tarantino Alum
After a massively successful first season, Wednesday season 2 will add a legendary character actor to its cast. Prolific actor Steve Buscemi will be joining Netflix’s supernatural teen drama. The already massively popular show can only be improved by adding such a high-caliber actor.
Steve Buscemi Joining Wednesday
The hit Netflix show reimagines Wednesday Addams, of The Addams Family as the protagonist of a genre-spanning teen drama. The first season centered around Wednesday unraveling the murder of a classmate at the supernatural private school Nevermore Academy. Wednesday season 2 will likely continue the first season’s mixture of comedy, horror, and mystery elements as it seeks to keep up the positive reaction to the first season.
Wednesday was one of the biggest shows of 2022, which is likely why Buscemi agreed to join. It is one of Netflix’s most-viewed series and received an audience score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also critically lauded, winning four Primetime Emmys with another two nominations and a pair of nominations for the Golden Globes.
Who Will Steve Buscemi Play?
Little was announced regarding the character Steve Buscemi will be playing, leaving fans to speculate on his role. The only detail we know is that he will play the new principal of Nevermore Academy, replacing Gwendoline Christie’s character Larissa Weems who was killed in the first season. It will be interesting to see how Buscemi fits into Wednesday season 2.
Steve Buscemi’s Incredible Career
Steve Buscemi is an incredible actor who regularly works with the absolute best directors in Hollywood being a go-to actor for Quentin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers. His credits include Millers Crossing, Barton Fink, Fargo, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, The Big Lebowski, Con Air, Armageddon, The Death of Stalin, The King of Staten Island, and Billy Madison. His ability to perform in multiple genres makes him a perfect addition to Wednesday season 2.
Wednesday’s Fantastic Cast
He’s the latest name to be added to an already phenomenal cast. Rising star Jenna Ortega leads the show and she was joined in the first season by such stars as Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Percy Hynes White, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Louis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and the already mentioned Gwendoline Christie. If the addition of Steve Buscemi is any indicator, Wednesday season 2 looks like it will continue to have one of TV’s best casts.
Tim Burton Behind The Scenes
Behind the scenes, the show also has one of Holywood’s biggest names guiding things, Tim Burton. As an executive producer and the director of half of the first season, Burton’s signature style is omnipresent in the show, giving it a perfect goth aesthetic that captures the feel of previous Addams Family properties while still feeling fresh. Wednesday season 2 will see Burton and Buscemi reunited, having worked together on Big Fish in 2003.
Wednesday Season 2
Little is known about Wednesday season 2, outside of its renewal and the addition of Buscemi. No release date has been announced, though the show was officially renewed in January of 2023 last year’s writer and actor strikes likely delayed the show’s production plans. No plot details or additional casting news have been announced, but adding a beloved figure like Steve Buscemi is a great way to start building hype for the next season.
Source: Variety