The Netflix Fantasy Action Anime Finding A Whole New Generation Of Fans
The popular fantasy action anime series Hunter x Hunter is streaming on Netflix. The series, based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, has two main adaptations – one from 1999 and another from 2011. The 2011 version (which is on Netflix) covers various story arcs, including the Hunter Exam, Heavens Arena, Phantom Troupe, Greed Island, Chimera Ant, and Election, across 148 epic episodes.
Hunter x Hunter follows the story of Gon Freecss, a young boy who decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a “hunter,” who is deemed an elite member of humanity. Gon learns from Hunter Kite that his father, who he believed was dead, is very much alive, risking his life to find hidden treasures. Gon leaves home for the Hunter Exam, where he meets Kurapika, Leorio, and Killua, who become his close friends.
Every Arc Raises The Stakes
The Hunter x Hunter Heaven’s Arena arc follows Gon and Killua as they train. They even join a fight club to participate in its tournaments and make their way to the top. The Phantom Troupe arc introduces viewers to a powerful group of thieves. The trio of main characters, particularly Kurapika, has to deal with the Troupe’s actions and the consequences that follow.
The Chimera Ant Arc Is A Fan Favorite
In the Hunter x Hunter Greed Island arc, Gon and Killua play a game to find a rare object. The Chimera Ant arc is considered the darkest of the series. Gon and Killua meet a Hunter who specializes in handling dangerous wildlife and join his quest to investigate a possible infestation of chimera ants. The Election arc introduces the politics of the Hunters’ organization and features several incredible battles.
Loved By The Critics
Hunter x Hunter received a warm response from critics who praised its story arcs, characters, writing, and world-building. Despite some elements that have aged poorly, like the inconsistent pacing, lackluster music, and some character interactions, the series continues to be highly regarded as a standout offering in the overall anime genre.
Huge Fan Following
Anime fans largely enjoyed Hunter x Hunter. Over time, the series became famous for having a dedicated and passionate following. Fans of the series often engage in online discussions about the show and have a strong sense of camaraderie within the community. Collectively, the fans showcase a strong appreciation for the world created by Yoshihiro Togashi.
Adapted From The Hit Manga
The Hunter x Hunter Japanese manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since 1998. As of November 2022, its chapters have been collected in 37 volumes. Like the series, the story focuses on Gon Freecss, who realizes that his father, who abandoned him as a child, is a famous hunter who specializes in locating rare objects and decides to follow the same path.
Now Streaming On Netflix
The Hunter x Hunter manga was published regularly until 2006, after which it went through multiple hiatuses. Despite the irregular schedule, Togashi’s dedication to quality is evident in the series, with each arc meticulously planned and executed. His perfectionist approach to the manga’s creation is a testament to his love for the characters and the story.
