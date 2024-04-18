The 2000s Sci-Fi Hyper-Violent Live-Action Anime Being Lost To Time Deserves Your Attention

The hero of the story is Tetsuya Azuma (who eventually turns into Casshern), a Federation soldier who is killed when a booby trap explodes during a combat stint. Tetsuya’s father happens to be a brilliant scientist who develops something called a “Neo-cell” that can regenerate organs and heal fatal wounds.

After he dies, Tatsuya’s body is taken to his father’s lab. When Tetsuya’s ghost sees his body lying there, a lightning bolt strikes the facility, and all of the neo-cells Dr. Azuma once thought were useless suddenly come to life. The cells restructure themselves into full neo-humans and escape the lab, instantly leaving a path of chaos in their wake.

Tatsuya’s body is also eventually brought back to life. His still frail body is taken to Kozuki’s house, and Kozuki puts him in a special suit of armor that affords him superhuman abilities. When Tatsuya discovers who the rebels in Zone 7 really are, he finds the true purpose of his newfound strength.