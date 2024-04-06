Important Star Wars Lore Didn’t Come From The Movies But A Long Forgotten Game

When George Lucas created Star Wars, he couldn’t be bothered with all the aliens, tech, and vehicles. He initially left that up to Kenner, but the toy manufacturer apparently couldn’t be bothered either. Several of the aliens featured prominently in A New Hope‘s cantina scene were turned into action figures with generic names like Walrusman, Hammerhead, and Snaggletooth.

Enter West End Games. When the small company from Honesdale, Pennsylvania, decided to publish a Star Wars tabletop rpg, Lucasfilm gave them carte blanch to name and explain practically anything from the original trilogy they wanted. It was the late ’80s and Star Wars was pretty much dead, so the company figured they might as well let West End go nuts.

And they did.