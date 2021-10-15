See Robert Pattinson In Gotham City In New The Batman Pic

By Doug Norrie | 8 seconds ago

In gearing up for the DC FanDome event this Saturday, there have been a bunch of little teases about upcoming productions from the comic book studio. Some of those have been around the highly-anticipated release of The Batman which will put Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl for the first time. We’ve been getting little bits of imagery and sound bites from the movie leading up to what could be a big reveal on Saturday. One of those pieces hit Twitter on Thursday when we got a glimpse of Pattisons’ Batman standing on a perch overlooking the entirety of Gotham City. It’s a wonderful shot, setting the stage for what could be a very different take on the Caped Crusader.

The Batman director Matt Reeves posted the picture to his Twitter account with the caption “Good morning, from Gotham City…” For a character who typically operates in the shadows, this was a slightly different look for the character than we have seen in the past, especially considering his predilections to operating when the sun is down. But in imagery that might suggest with Robert Pattinson, it’s a new dawn for the city, the contrast for sure works here. Check it out:

We only really get the silhouette of Robert Pattinson here as his Batman faces out to the city. Even this picture suggests a different stylistic choice for the character than we have seen in previous recent iterations. The early teaser trailers have given us as much, forming a much grittier and seedier version of Gotham City and a stripped-down, noir-feel for our hero. This latest picture is somewhat along the same lines. Batman is a bit thinner, the tones of the city are a bit washed out and the vibe is considerably more understated and dark (even with the sun coming up) than other comic book franchises in the mix right now. These are exciting times for the franchise considering Robert Pattinson appears geared to bring about a decidedly different take on Batman than we have seen on the big screen.

It still remains to be seen what we actually get with Robert Pattinson and The Batman. Early rumors from screenings have it that this film will be much more a thriller/ horror vibe than your typical comic book fare. There is even a sense that Paul Dano’s Riddler will trend more serial killer than anything else, having even been compared to Jigsaw from the Saw franchise. That would set up a very different look for Gotham City for sure.

And in addition to Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano, The Batman is set to build an entirely new Gotham City around the character and this world. Unlike other iterations, this flick is going to introduce us to a whole host of folks in Batman’s world. We will see Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle/ Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and even Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

These are exciting times for Batman fans and we are on the cusp of seeing even more Robert Pattinson in Gotham City. The plan is for The Batman to release on March 4th of next year.