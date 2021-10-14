Robert Pattinson Gives An Ominous Warning In Latest The Batman Teaser Trailer

By Michileen Martin | 12 seconds ago

One of the most iconic pieces of the Batman formula is the Bat-Signal. Projecting the Dark Knight’s logo above Gotham City, the Bat-Signal lets Batman know his home is in danger. It gives hope to the people under siege by killer clowns or fear gas. But according to Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman, it has one more use — it’s a warning.

This morning the official Twitter account for Matt Reeves’ The Batman tweeted the first teaser we’ve gotten in a while, though it promises more to come very soon. After a crack of thunder and a flash of lightning, the Bat-Signal turns on in a dark red glow and illuminates the rain. Robert Pattinson’s voice whispers, “It’s not just a signal. It’s a warning.” The teaser ends with the announcement that a new full trailer for The Batman is on its way this Saturday, October 16 as part of this year’s DC FanDome. You can watch the teaser below.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

Of course, the idea that the Bat-Signal scares criminals isn’t unique to Robert Pattinson’s version. Early in 2008’s The Dark Knight we see a pair of criminals making some kind of illicit deal, and one of them bows out when he sees Batman’s logo in the sky. Not long after, Gary Oldman’s Jim Gordon says he sometimes leaves the light on even if Batman doesn’t show up to remind Gotham’s crooks who’s out there looking for them. Still, the way this teaser presents the concept is particularly chilling, framing the Dark Knight as exactly the kind of monster he wants criminals to think he is.

For those unfamiliar, DC FanDome is an annual event which will be live, virtual, and free to fans this coming Saturday. Fans can expect news about upcoming and current comics, TV shows, games, and films, including a new full trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Considering the film is finally set to release next March, we can expect to see more than ever in the new trailer. The trailer that was released during last year’s DC FanDome gave us our first good looks at Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler. It also afforded us a glimpse — when Batman beats a thug into unconsciousness — at the comparatively brutal action we can expect to see in the upcoming movie.

Along with seeing a trailer for the superhero film that’s sure to redefine Robert Pattinson’s career, the trailer for DC FanDome includes celebrities and shots from current CW and HBO Max shows like Batwoman, Titans and Doom Patrol. More teasingly there are quick shots of John Cena as Peacemaker and Freddie Stroma as Vigilante in the upcoming Peacemaker series, as well as new cut scenes from the upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. There’s also a quick shot of an interview with The Flash star Ezra Miller, so you can bet there will be some news about that movie coming out of the event as well. You can watch the trailer below.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is set for a release date of March 4, 2022. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.