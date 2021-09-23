Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 Gets The Greenlight?

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Robert Pattinson hasn’t even officially hit the screen as Bruce Wayne/ Batman and there is already rampant discussion and rumors about what will come next in this world. Rarely does a movie have so much circling around its future before we even have the first official look at the film. But such is the way of the film industry these days with the hype machine sometimes as important as the movie itself. And according to insider Daniel Richtman, his sources are saying that The Batman 2 has actually already been greenlit. It wouldn’t be all that surprising considering what we’ve been hearing about this budding universe and franchise for some time now.

No other industry outfit has corroborated the Batman 2 rumor yet, but it would make all the sense in the world. Considering the lengths the studio has already gone to bolster this cast around Robert Pattinson, and the groundwork that’s been laid to build out a bigger version of Gotham City, it would also be shocking to not get a second go of it. And that is even without having the results of the first movie in the books already. Director Matt Reeves and company look like they’ve set the stage for the darkest version of the character and city we’ve seen on the big screen yet, and that is something that likely deserves more than one standalone story.

It’s impossible to know what a Batman 2 would entail considering we haven’t seen the first flick yet, but the latter likely introduces us to a world that has elements well beyond what could ever get folded into a single movie. The Batman, by early accounts, is almost a horror flick with Robert Pattinson in his early days of crimefighting in the cape and cowl. He is tracking down and tormented by a serial killer version of The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Even the first trailers show us a grim world, leaning heavily into the thriller vibe with creepy voiceovers, a washed-out setting, and a pale Pattinson who already has the criminal weight of the world on his shoulders.

Considering the cast put in place around Robert Pattinson, there is almost no way we can get to everyone in this first film, likely necessitating a Batman 2. In addition to the aforementioned Dano, we will also get Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle/ Catwoman. A solo movie around this character has already been making its way around the rumor mill and we do know she squares off with Pattinson in some fashion in this first movie. Plus, there is Colin Farrell who is almost unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin. The Batman will have him in the early days of his criminal empire. Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone round out some of the cast.

With cast members, including of course Robert Pattinson apparently signed on beyond just this first movie, The Batman 2 feels almost like a foregone conclusion at this point. Back in May, Pattinson signed a huge deal with Warner Bros. that would have him in multiple projects, Batman and beyond. That kind of commitment from the studio usually is with a tentpole franchise in mind. The Batman is just such a movie. With Pattinson on board, and rumored to want a part in numerous spinoffs, the world is ripe for more movies in the near future. The Batman 2 should be just the beginning of that run. The Batman is due out in theaters (finally) on March 22, 2022.