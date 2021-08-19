Robert Pattinson’s Paycheck For The Batman Revealed, And It’s Shocking

By Tristan Zelden | 3 mins ago

A-list actors get paid big bucks to take on roles, especially if those characters are iconic and long-lasting in the eyes of the public. A report about movie stars’ salaries from Variety reveals that Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) was paid $3 million to play the Dark Knight in The Batman.

The report is focused on how much actors are making off movies that have a theatrical release or hit people’s homes on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix. Some people like Daniel Craig (Knives Out) and Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) have walked away with $100 million for the Knives Out sequels with Netflix. Actors hitting the big screen are still making some serious cash like Robert Pattinson, but it is minuscule compared to the streaming giants that are taking over the business. In fact, on a list of top-paid actors right now, Pattinson’s $3 million from DC puts him at the very bottom.

Out of the stars listed in the report, Robert Pattinson was on the very bottom. Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) in Dungeons and Dragons will make $11.5 million, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) reprising his role for The Matrix 4 will make between $12 and 14 million, Tom Cruise (Mission Impossible) in Top Gun: Maverick will make $13 million, and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) in Without Remorse will make approximately $15 million. Raking in $20 million will be Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) in Bullet Train, Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) in Thor: Love and Thunder, Ryan Gosling (La La Land) in The Grey Man (including a multipicture bonus to follow), and Sandra Bullock (Gravity) in The Lost City of D.

Still far above Robert Pattinson in the $25 million range will include Julia Roberts (Homecoming) in Leave the World Behind and Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook) in Don’t Look Up, with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street) cashes in on $30 million. Matching DiCaprio will be Mark Wahlberg (Ted) in Spenser Confidential. Paychecks for $40 million go to Denzel Washington (Fences) for The Little Things and Will Smith (Bad Boys for Life) for King Richard. Amazon Studios paid Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) for Red One, but that could go up to $50 million.

The list highlights how the more in-demand actors are getting higher pay, which is to be expected. The other aspect is who is paying who. The last example of Amazon with Red One or the top dog with the James Bond actor earning $100 million from Netflix shows the streaming giants can pay far more than what Warner Bros. is paying Robert Pattinson for a role as huge as Batman.

Of note, Robert Pattinson has the potential to skyrocket his current paycheck with sequels. The Batman is only confirmed for one movie, but depending on its success, it could lead to more entries with the Twilight star as the Caped Crusader.

The high expectations for The Batman could make up the lower-end payment for Robert Pattinson, and another report like this could one day see him much higher on the list. The darker, grittier take from Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) could overshadow the darkness seen in the Dark Knight trilogy. At least, the trailer for last year shows that is a possibility. Plus, its star-studded cast with Paul Dano (Okja), Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Jeffery Wright (Westworld), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies), and John Turturro (The Night Of) has attracted attention.