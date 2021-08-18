Mark Wahlberg And Kevin Hart Teaming Up For New Movie

By Tristan Zelden | 24 seconds ago

For the first time ever, Mark Wahlberg (Joe Bell) and Kevin Hart (Die Hart) are teaming up for their first project together, as reported by Deadline.

Mark Wahlberg will co-star with Kevin Hart for the Netflix comedy Me Time. Hart’s collaborator John Hamburg (Night School), will direct and write the movie. Hamburg will also produce through his company Particular Pictures. Hart will also produce with his and Bradley Smiley’s HartBeat Productions. Lauren Hennessey, Joe Gatta, and HartBeat Productions’ Mark Moran and Patricia Braga will serve as executive producers.

The story will follow Kevin Hart as a stay-at-home father who finds some free time for himself for the first time in years as his wife and kids are away. That is where Mark Wahlberg comes into the picture as the two were best friends who reconnect to have a wild weekend that goes out of control.

For the two of the actors, this will help further their relationship with the streaming giant. Mark Wahlberg has been building a relationship with Netflix and this will help further develop that connection. It started with action-comedy Spenser Confidential, which debuted last March and was a massive hit with 85 million views in the first four weeks of its release. For Kevin Hart and his production company, this continues a recent multiyear first-look film pact with the service, making it the home for four major projects.

Mark Wahlberg just starred in Paramount+’s Infinite, a sci-fi action flick that follows a man who discovers his hallucinations are visions from the past. He was joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), Sophia Cookson (Kingsmen: The Secret Service, The Golden Circle), Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth). The actor is currently working on Uncharted, based on the popular video game series from Naughty Dog that will star Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home). He is currently filming Stu with Mel Gibson (Mad Max) and Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook). Also in the works is Arthur the King with Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and The Six Billion Dollar Man from Bumblebee director Travis Knight.

Kevin Hart has a hefty schedule too. The comedian will be in The Man from Toronto with Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Woody Harrelson (Venom: Let There Be Carnage). Like Mark Wahlberg, he will be in a movie based on a video game franchise, Borderlands, which stars Edgar Ramirez (Jungle Cruise), Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out), Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok), Haley Bennett (The Devil All the Time), and Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Next Level). The mini-series True Story is in the works with Wesley Snipes (Blade) and Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead). Joining the star-studded lineup of DC League of Super-Pets, his voice will be heard with Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell), Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black), and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Further beyond these projects, Hart has lined up My Own Worst Enemy, Uptown Saturday Night, The Great Outdoors, Ride Along 3, and Monopoly.