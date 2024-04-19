Netflix Sci-Fi Epic Debuts With Horrendous Rotten Tomatoes Score

With that being said, viewership talks over at Netflix, and if Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver can bring in millions of viewers like the previous film, it’s very possible that Netflix could green-light more projects from the franchise. Apparently, Snyder has quite an extensive vision for the franchise’s future, as co-write Kurt Johnstad said earlier this month that a whopping six films are currently in development, with the first four scripts completed. It’s hard to imagine six more films being made with terrible reviews like this, but Netflix does release some pretty bad films alongside its more artistic offerings.