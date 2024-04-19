Netflix Sci-Fi Epic Debuts With Horrendous Rotten Tomatoes Score
Zack Snyder’s Star Wars-esque project Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is on Netflix today, and it doesn’t seem like anyone thinks it’s an improvement over the terribly-reviewed Part One. At the time of writing this article, it currently has an abysmal 13 percent from critics and a slightly warmer 47 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s possible that this negative reception could stop Synder’s grand ambitions for the franchise dead in its tracks.
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The film takes place on Veldt, introduced in Part One, and continues to follow Sofia Boutella’s Kora as she and her recruited warriors try to defend their planet from the threat of the Motherworld led by Ed Skrein’s Atticus Noble. The Star Wars inspirations are clear from the rebellion-focused story, production, costuming, and other aspects of the film, but it seems like Snyder’s project doesn’t do enough to step out of the massive shadow of its inspirations.
The Cast
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver does have a pretty impressive cast that includes the aforementioned Boutella and Skrein, along with Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Elise Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins. Say what you will about Snyder, but lack of ambition certainly isn’t one of his weaknesses. Unfortunately, this ambition has failed to resonate with everyone but the most die-hard Snyder fans.
Part One Wasn’t Particularly Well Loved Either
It’s not all too surprising that Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is failing to impress critics and audiences, as the previously released Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was met with similar derision. That film currently holds a marginally better rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 21 percent rating from critics and a 57 percent from audiences. If fans were hoping that Snyder would have a grand return to franchise filmmaking after his exit from the DCEU, it doesn’t seem like the Rebel Moon franchise is going to pan out.
Viewership Trumps Critics
With that being said, viewership talks over at Netflix, and if Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver can bring in millions of viewers like the previous film, it’s very possible that Netflix could green-light more projects from the franchise. Apparently, Snyder has quite an extensive vision for the franchise’s future, as co-write Kurt Johnstad said earlier this month that a whopping six films are currently in development, with the first four scripts completed. It’s hard to imagine six more films being made with terrible reviews like this, but Netflix does release some pretty bad films alongside its more artistic offerings.
More To Come
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire brought in 23.9 million views in three days and earned 72.9 million total worldwide views. If Part Two archives similar numbers, that might encourage Netflix to allow those planned six films to happen. In the meantime, you can stream Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver on Netflix now and expect an R-rated extended cut to be released later this year.