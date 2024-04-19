AI Beauty Pageant Is A Real Thing Because We Just Want To Kickstart The Dystopia

Of course, the AI beauty pageant will be complete with an online award ceremony to celebrate the winners. Prizes will be given to the top three creators, based on their placing. While the contestants and awards show may be fully digital the winners will receive very real awards, totaling $20,000 in prizes.

Traditional, which is to say human, beauty pageants have been around since the late 19th century but the AI element of this particular event is making headlines and stirring up controversy. Of course, normal pageants have long been controversial with accusations that they are sexist or exploitative being common. While the general public will likely view the event as a novelty, it remains to be seen if the pageant community will embrace the WAICA event or reject it outright.