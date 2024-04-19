Aliens vs. Avengers Is Real, See The Official Crossover Proof

“I’ve never worked on a licensed or ‘non-superhero’ property the entire time I’ve been at Marvel, so when all of this came together almost two years ago, I kind of jumped at the opportunity,” Hickman said about Aliens vs. Avengers. “I love the Aliens universe and the mythology, and obviously, just how atmospherically and well-designed everything is has always gotten my creative juices flowing.”

Hickman explained that while it was challenging to blend the properties, after collaborating with Esad, they created an Aliens vs. Avengers story that will resonate with fans of both franchises. A standout feature of the project, according to Hickman, is the inventive approach they took to “Avengerize Aliens and alien-up Avengers” so that it all elegantly fits together.