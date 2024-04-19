Sci-Fi Adventure Box Office Bomb Doesn’t Deserve All The Hate, Stream Without Netflix

Box offices and critics can, at times, be wrong, and I think that is the case here. For viewers who are looking for a sci-fi adventure that isn’t laser battles in space, Outlander is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

I was intrigued by Outlander’s unique story, and I hope you feel the same way. The film follows Jim Caviezel as Kainan, a humanoid alien who crash-lands in Scandinavia, but it isn’t where but when that matters. The year is 709 AD. After receiving information on location and language, Kainan steps into the unknown world of Vikings.