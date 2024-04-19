Netflix Stylish Assassin Movie Keeps You Reeling With One Betrayal After Another

Of course, this promise proves empty when a new, nefarious KGB director, Vassiliev, decides all former agents are too much of a liability—to be left alive.

Thus, Anna is plunged into a life she can neither escape nor reject, left with no choice but to assume a dual identity as a fashion model in Paris.

Fortunately for KGB, her cover identity enables her to infiltrate VIP areas and access high-profile targets; no one suspects the gorgeous model once the bodies begin to drop.

Of course, a complex situation could and should only be complexified further, in any spy-assassin film worth its salt. The CIA bursts onto the scene and, having uncovered her true identity, coerce our heroine into becoming a double agent.

Her CIA handler, Leonard Miller, forces her to thread a dangerous path—all the while balancing her loyalties and striving to secure her freedom. Her new mission assigned by the CIA, to assassinate Vassiliev, might accomplish just that.