Fallout Season 2 Is Coming And We Can’t Wait

Fallout is the most recent in the surprising wave of high-quality video game adaptations, and is based on the franchise of the same name.

Unlike some video game adaptations, this show used the setting of the game rather than directly adapting any of the plot lines in the game.

It clearly worked because everyone has been loving the show, and it absolutely nailed the tone of the beloved game series. It’s no surprise Fallout Season 2 is on the way.