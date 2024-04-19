Fallout Season 2 Is Coming And We Can’t Wait
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Amazon Prime Video has renewed Fallout for Season 2. The video game adaptation has been heaped with critical acclaim and has become a fast hit for the streaming service. Variety also recently reported that the show is getting $25 million in tax credits for shooting the second season in California, which should be plenty of extra budget to put toward blood, guts, and Power Armor.
The Fallout Video Game Adaptation
Fallout is the most recent in the surprising wave of high-quality video game adaptations, and is based on the franchise of the same name.
Unlike some video game adaptations, this show used the setting of the game rather than directly adapting any of the plot lines in the game.
It clearly worked because everyone has been loving the show, and it absolutely nailed the tone of the beloved game series. It’s no surprise Fallout Season 2 is on the way.
200 Years After A Nuclear Apocalypse
Fallout is set two hundred years after a nuclear apocalypse and quickly introduces us to Ella Purnell’s Lucy, a so-called Vault Dweller who is a citizen of a fallout shelter known as a Vault.
When she leaves the safety of the shelter, she is introduced to the violent and weird world of the wasteland, where there are raiders, ghouls, mutants, and more. For fans of the game, the show is pretty much everything you want and more, and hopefully, Season 2 can continue to deliver.
Fallout Crew Returning?
Fallout was created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers on the show.
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy also executive produce the show for Kilter Films, along with Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.
It stands to reason that the whole crew will be back for Season 2 as well.
A Stellar Cast
It remains to be seen who returns from the cast in Fallout Season 2, as the renewal announcement didn’t announce any returning cast members yet. Season 1 starred Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Walton Goggins, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. It seems likely we can expect at least a few familiar faces to return.
Amazon Has A Hit
As mentioned, it’s certainly no surprise that Amazon was more than willing to give Fallout a Season 2. According to Amazon, the show is one of the top three most-watched titles ever on Prime Video, and it’s only been out since April 10.
It’s also the most-watched season on the platform since The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, which was quite a bit more divisive in the critical acclaim category.
Fallout Season 2 Coming
So far, it seems like Fallout is making everyone, from fans of the franchise to newcomers, happy. Needless to say, everyone who enjoyed the first season should be more than excited about the fact that we’re getting a Season 2.
Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated on any more news about the upcoming season.
Source: Variety