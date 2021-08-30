See A Nic Cage Halloween Mask That’s Ridiculously Expensive

By Michileen Martin | 17 seconds ago

Have you ever found yourself thinking you really want to dress up as a Nic Cage character for Halloween, but you just can’t imagine you’d ever really look like Nic Cage? Well, if you act quickly enough and if you have a couple of thousand dollars to burn, your problem may be solved.

As MovieWeb reports, the Legion M shop is offering an incredibly lifelike mask of Red Miller — Nic Cage’s vengeful protagonist from the 2018 psychedelic bloodbath Mandy — complete with a display stand with the film title on the front, along with carvings of Red’s chainsaw and his hand-forged axe on either side. See the photos below.

According to the mask’s description at Legion M’s site, these Nic Cage masks aren’t something you’re going to find at your average Spirit of Halloween shop. Each mask is handcrafted individually by Larry Torro, aka Rubber Larry, an FX artist known for the hyper-realistic masks he makes for stunt doubles in major motion pictures. Only 30 of these masks will ever be made, and they’re selling for $1,999 each.

If $1,999 is a little pricey, looking like Nic Cage isn’t the only thing Legion M offers. Along with other various Mandy paraphernalia like Funko Pop! figures, shirts, and plushes, you can get a much more affordable mask of the Cheddar Goblin for $68, as well as Cheddar Goblin brand macaroni and cheese.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mandy, the 2018 psychedelic horror film is one of Nic Cage’s most critically acclaimed films of recent years, currently enjoying a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Cage stars as Red Miller, a man who lives an idyllic existence with his girlfriend Mandy (Andrea Riseborough), until their lives are forever changed by the attack of a bizarre hippie cult and Red embarks on an insane quest for vengeance.

Insanity is more and more becoming a trademark of Nic Cage movies, including an upcoming film Cage says he absolutely refuses to watch. Next year, Cage will appear in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which the actor plays a fictionalized version of himself who also happens to be a CIA agent. In order to survive, he will apparently need to transform into different movie versions of himself, which means bad news for anyone who comes across the Mandy version.

In fact, insanity is so integral to Nic Cage’s brand, that it’s even there in films he almost made. We’re referring, of course, to the never finished Superman Lives which Tim Burton was set to direct and for which Kevin Smith wrote the first script. Per the wishes of producer Jon Peters, Cage’s Superman wouldn’t be able to fly, he wouldn’t have had his classic Superman costume, and his Fortress of Solitude would have been guarded by a pair of polar bears.

But if weird works, then let it work. At least that’s what critics are saying of Nic Cage’s most recent film, Pig. Released in July, Pig stars Cage as a truffle hunter on a mission to retrieve his beloved pig. The film has an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is being hailed as one of his best performances in years.