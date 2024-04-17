DC Ruined Henry Cavill’s Hollywood Career

Henry Cavill donned the Superman costume once more for a cameo at the end of Black Adam, announcing he was back as Clark Kent. It sounded huge at the time, and fans were excited to see him still on board for the role after so many other actors had left. Unfortunately for Cavill, Black Adam was just the latest DC movie to perform poorly, and the end of the DCEU was announced soon after.

And to pour some salt in the wound, when it was announced James Gunn would be rebooting the franchise, he made it clear while some DC actors might stay on, Cavill would not.

“We didn’t fire Henry,” said James Gunn of Henry Cavill’s possible continuation as Superman “Henry was never cast.” He went on to make it clear that Cavill would not be cast either. “I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s getting [messed] around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons.”