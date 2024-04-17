The Forgotten Sketch Comedy That Was Going To Replace SNL, Stream All Seasons Now

Fridays also featured popular bands on each episode. Devo, The Stray Cats, The Cars, Tom Petty, and Kim Carnes appeared to solidify a base of younger viewers in their teens and 20s, while The Beach Boys, The Four Tops, Chubby Checker, and The Eagles were brought on to lure in audiences approaching middle age.

SNL was losing viewership and was believed to be in its last season, while Fridays was commanding the star power and had more brilliant writers. So what happened?