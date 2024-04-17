Dark Comedy Thriller Starring the Best Mob Boss Ever, Stream Right Now

The Mexican, directed by Gore Verbinski, and released in 2001, was actually meant to be a small film with unknown, up-and-coming actors. But Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, good friends by this time, both became intrigued at the idea of starring in it together. Roberts signed on first, and Pitt joined the cast shortly thereafter–both instantly knew Leroy had to be played by Gandolfini.

Roberts said she had been a huge fan of Gandolfini’s, and he said the same about her. According to rumors and interviews, Roberts apparently told Pitt they had to get Gandolfini to play this character, and Pitt convinced him to do it.